euobserver
Water cannon and tear gas fired outside EU Commission HQ on Sunday (Photo: European Commission)

Police clash with anti-vaxers outside EU Commission HQ

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Violent anti-lockdown protests erupted in Belgium on Sunday (21 November) and continued for a third night in the Netherlands, amid wider unrest in Europe.

A minority of demonstrators threw stones, smoke bombs, and fireworks at police outside the European Commission and EU Council headquarters in Brussels, who fired back with tear gas and water-cannon before the crowd of some 35,000 people dispersed.

The protesters chanted "freedom" and carried placards with slogans such as "when...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

