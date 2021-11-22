Police clash with anti-vaxers outside EU Commission HQ

Violent anti-lockdown protests erupted in Belgium on Sunday (21 November) and continued for a third night in the Netherlands, amid wider unrest in Europe.

A minority of demonstrators threw stones, smoke bombs, and fireworks at police outside the European Commission and EU Council headquarters in Brussels, who fired back with tear gas and water-cannon before the crowd of some 35,000 people dispersed.

The protesters chanted "freedom" and carried placards with slogans such as "when...