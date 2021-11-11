EU interconnector: Cyprus 'energy isolation' or Israeli gas?

The European Union has recently approved funding of €100m to Cyprus for the construction of the EuroAsia Interconnector to link Europe's electricity network with that of Israel and its illegal settlements in the West Bank.
If the project goes ahead, it will entrench the EU's already deep complicity in Israel's colonial settlement enterprise in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).
The interconnector was co...
Ingrid Jaradat is the co-author of a legal study on the Euro-Asia interconnector for the Palestinian Human Rights Organisations Council (PHROC).
