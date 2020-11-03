EU holds breath as US votes in feverish election

Europe's principal security and trade ally - the US - goes to the polls on Tuesday (3 November), in an election that could help normalise transatlantic relations, or, in the worst case scenario, see the world's only democratic superpower paralysed by domestic violence.
Ahead in nationwide polls by over 8 points, the Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, sees eye-to-eye with EU leaders on the importance of Nato, free trade, climate change, and European integration.
Beyond polic...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
