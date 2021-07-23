Ad
euobserver
MEPs from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Romania, and Bulgaria tend to be much more critical of Russia than others (Photo: Europeam Parliament)

Far left and right MEPs less critical of China and Russia

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have shown consistent support for action against authoritarian regimes - except for Russia or China, which tends to split the far left and right from the political mainstream, according to a recent study.

But unanimity requirements in the votes of the European Council are considered a clear impediment for a more effective EU foreign policy.

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

