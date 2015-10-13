Ad
euobserver
Refugees in Vienna. Germany plans transit zone along its border with Austria. (Photo: Josh Zakary)

Commission: German transit zones only temporary

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German government plans to establish transit zones for registering people seeking protection will have to be temporary and can only lead to a limited reintroduction of border checks, the European Commission said on Tuesday (13 October).

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel, under pressure from the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of her Christian Democrats (CDU), is mulling the idea of setting up transit zones along the German border.

The idea, opposed by Me...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

