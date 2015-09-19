In Greece, jaded citizens wonder what they're voting for

Greeks love elections. They love to remind the world and themselves that they are the heirs of an ancient ideal, they get pampered with clichés such as “the cradle of democracy”.

They love the election rituals: the bickering between candidates and voters alike, the confetti in the rallies, the revolutionary songs played ad nauseam in the left parties kiosks, the old-fashioned campaign trail with door-to-door handshakes, smiles and utopian promises.

Most of all, it’s the exercise o...