Price of oil jumped 4.4 percent when news of Thursday's attack broke (Photo: ezioman)

Europe's oil supplies 'at risk' after tanker attacks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Oil supplies to Europe and further afield are at risk of serious disruption, the world's oil tanker association has warned, following more attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf.

"We need to remember that some 30 percent of the world's crude oil passes through the straits. If the waters are becoming unsafe, the supply to the entire Western world could be at risk," Paolo d'Amico, the head of Intertanko, the global association of privately-owned oil tank vessels, said on Thursday (13 Ju...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU should stop an insane US-Iran war
EU urges US not to start war with Iran
EU urges Iran to back down from nuclear escalation
