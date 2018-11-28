Ad
euobserver
There are also concerns about the murky involvement of the defence industry in its set-up of the fund (Photo: Campaign to Stop Killer Robots)

Letter

Drones to killer robots: how EU is spending tax-payer money

EU & the World
Digital
Opinion
by 177 scientists from 17 countries, Brussels,

On Thursday (29 November) the European Defence Agency hosts its annual conference: From Unmanned to Autonomous Systems: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities.

The event is the annual get-together of the EU establishment and the representatives of the defence industry.

We, a group of 177 European scientists, are alarmed about the military turn the EU is taking.

Both the massive amount of public funds...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigitalOpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

'Killer robot' projects eligible for EU defence fund
European Defence Fund - the militarisation of EU science
EU defence groups under fire for opacity
There are also concerns about the murky involvement of the defence industry in its set-up of the fund (Photo: Campaign to Stop Killer Robots)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalOpinionLetter

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections