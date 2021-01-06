Civilian and French military casualties mount in Mali fighting

More than 20 civilians were killed by an unidentified helicopter gunship in Mali this weekend, on top of mounting French army casualties, according to reports.

The helicopter, flying at low altitude, opened fire on what was a wedding party in a remote desert region in central Mali on Sunday (3 January), according to health workers and locals speaking to the Reuters, AFP, and AP news agencies.

The helicopter appeared to be in pursuit of jihadist fighters on motor bikes near the v...