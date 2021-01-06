Ad
The EU also has two military-training missions in the Sahel region (Photo: Defence Images)

Civilian and French military casualties mount in Mali fighting

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

More than 20 civilians were killed by an unidentified helicopter gunship in Mali this weekend, on top of mounting French army casualties, according to reports.

The helicopter, flying at low altitude, opened fire on what was a wedding party in a remote desert region in central Mali on Sunday (3 January), according to health workers and locals speaking to the Reuters, AFP, and AP news agencies.

The helicopter appeared to be in pursuit of jihadist fighters on motor bikes near the v...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

