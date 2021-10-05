Dutch minister draws fire on EU and tax-havens

Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra should excuse himself from an EU decision on tax-havens after he was named in the 'Pandora Papers' revelations, a leading MEP has said.

EU finance ministers are to rubber-stamp an updated blacklist of shady tax-havens on Tuesday (October 5).

But a leak of financial documents on Sunday tied 27 EU politicians, including Hoekstra to secretive overseas holdings.

And for Paul Tang, a Dutch centre-left MEP who chairs the European Parliament'...