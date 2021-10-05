Migrant kids returned to border, Polish minister admits

A senior Polish government official has conceded that migrant children, including infants, were among those authorities had driven back to the Belarusian border.
Poland's deputy foreign minister Piotr Wawrzyk said on Sunday (3 October) the kids were "not driven off into the forest, but to the border zone".
The border zone is a forested area where migrants have been stuck between Belarus and Polish border guards, some for more than three weeks.
Polish state emergency measures...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
