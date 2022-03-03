Ad
What are the chances Aleksander Lukashenko (left), president of Belarus, or Vladimir Putin (right) could end up in the dock at the International Criminal Court in The Hague? (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Putin, Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court

by Anthony Dworkin, London,

Eight days after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there are mounting accusations that Russian forces are committing war crimes.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv were a war crime, carried out by a terrorist state. US president Joe Biden charged that Putin was deliberately attacking civilians.

Violations of the laws of war have been a recurrent feature of many conflicts, but there is now a permanen...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anthony Dworkin is a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and was formerly executive director of the Crimes of War Project.

