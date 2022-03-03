Putin, Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court

Eight days after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there are mounting accusations that Russian forces are committing war crimes.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv were a war crime, carried out by a terrorist state. US president Joe Biden charged that Putin was deliberately attacking civilians.

Violations of the laws of war have been a recurrent feature of many conflicts, but there is now a permanen...