Strategy to cripple Russian finances going to plan, says EU

The European Commission on Wednesday formally laid out its strategy to cripple the Kremlin's ability to finance its war in Ukraine — and said it was working to plan.

"The rouble has collapsed," EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference. "And we can go even further," he said.

A key component of the strategy, carried out in coordination with the US and UK, is a freeze on the Russian central bank's foreign assets.

The idea is to hamper its ability to prop ...