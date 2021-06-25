MEPs approve EU climate law - without Greens' support

The European Parliament on Thursday (24 June) gave the final green light to the first-ever EU climate law - despite Green and left-wing MEPs voting against it, for not being ambitious enough.
"This is the law of laws because it will discipline us in the years to come," declared EU commissioner in charge of the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans.
"Europe will be leading the world in a way that it is not just about words," he added.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
