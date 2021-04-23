Ad
Hungary's PM Viktor Orbán and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen - neither has an interest in escalating the situation (Photo: European Commission)

Orbán and von der Leyen to tussle on EU recovery funds

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

On Friday evening (23 April) there will be a fraught meeting at the EU Commission's Berlaymont headquarters, as commission president Ursula von der Leyen will welcome Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán.

The key topic, as it has been for some time between the EU and Hungary, is money and how to oversee it.

On the agenda will be Hungary's national plan for using the money available under the EU recovery fund - which von der Leyen is also discussing with other leaders on their o...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

