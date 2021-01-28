Ad
euobserver
While private hospitals increased, numbers of intensive care beds fell, as they are less profitable for private companies (Photo: gob.mx)

First Covid, now McKinsey - how austerity hit EU healthcare

by Olivier Hoedeman, Brussels,

From hospitals to care homes, the outsourcing and privatisation of healthcare – in combination with various austerity policies promoted by the European Commission during the past decade – have significantly degraded EU member states' capacity to deal effectively with COVID-19 - needlessly costing extra lives.

A new report by Corporate Europe Observatory ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Olivier Hoedeman is a researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory.

