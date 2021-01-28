First Covid, now McKinsey - how austerity hit EU healthcare

From hospitals to care homes, the outsourcing and privatisation of healthcare – in combination with various austerity policies promoted by the European Commission during the past decade – have significantly degraded EU member states' capacity to deal effectively with COVID-19 - needlessly costing extra lives.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Olivier Hoedeman is a researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory.
Olivier Hoedeman is a researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory.