EU's AstraZeneca contract 'supersedes all others'

The European Commission insisted on Tuesday (30 March) its vaccine contract with AstraZeneca supersedes all others.

"No other contract should supersede our contract," said deputy chief European Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant at the daily briefing.

The comment was made following recent statements from UK's health secretary Matt Hancock that London had an "exclusivity deal" with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm.

"They have a 'best efforts' contract and we have an ...