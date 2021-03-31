Ad
AstraZeneca was supposed to deliver 90 million doses to the EU in the first quarter of 2021. This was then reduced to 40 million, and then down again to 30 million (Photo: European Commission)

EU's AstraZeneca contract 'supersedes all others'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission insisted on Tuesday (30 March) its vaccine contract with AstraZeneca supersedes all others.

"No other contract should supersede our contract," said deputy chief European Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant at the daily briefing.

The comment was made following recent statements from UK's health secretary Matt Hancock that London had an "exclusivity deal" with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm.

"They have a 'best efforts' contract and we have an ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.





InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

