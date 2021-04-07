Ad
The clearest way to show what the rule of law means to us in everyday life is to recall what has happened when there was no rule of law (Photo: James Burke)

A German judge: my fears on rule of law in EU

by Dirk Wedel, Dusseldorf,

The greatest threat for any union comes from within. Closed ranks may easily be achieved against external threats or aggressors. But nothing is more perilous than a growing dissolution at the core of the community.

The European Union has tackled a series of crises in the past few years - concerning the financial markets, migration, the euro and currently the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet one of the biggest challenges aims at the very heart of the Union: the undermining of the rule of l...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dirk Wedel is a German former judge, and state secretary in the Ministry of Justice for North Rhine-Westphalia and member of the Renew Europe group in the European Committee of the Regions.

