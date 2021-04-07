A German judge: my fears on rule of law in EU

The greatest threat for any union comes from within. Closed ranks may easily be achieved against external threats or aggressors. But nothing is more perilous than a growing dissolution at the core of the community.
The European Union has tackled a series of crises in the past few years - concerning the financial markets, migration, the euro and currently the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yet one of the biggest challenges aims at the very heart of the Union: the undermining of the rule of l...
Dirk Wedel is a German former judge, and state secretary in the Ministry of Justice for North Rhine-Westphalia and member of the Renew Europe group in the European Committee of the Regions.
