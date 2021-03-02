EPP group moves forward to suspend Orban's Fidesz

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament will press ahead on Wednesday (3 March) with a vote on new rules for suspending member parties - despite Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban threat that his Fidesz party will leave the group if the vote takes place.

MEPs are scheduled to vote on Wednesday morning to change the rules of procedure of the parliamentary group to allow the suspension of the activities of a member party.

Hungary's Fidesz has ...