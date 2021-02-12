French liberal MEPs silent on EU weapons in Yemen

French and Spanish liberal MEPs have refused to endorse calls to end the sale of European security equipment that fuel conflict in Yemen and demand accountablity for member states that violate EU arms export rules.
The vote on Thursday (11 February) was part of a European Parliament resolution on Yemen, considered to be the world's worst humanitarian disaster.
Within that call was an appeal for an EU-wide ban on security equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
