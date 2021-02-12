EU sees stronger recovery - if vaccine roll-out works

In the EU Commission's best-case scenario - that 70 percent of European adults will be vaccinated by the summer - there is a "light at the end of the tunnel" for Europe's economy damaged by the pandemic.
In its winter interim economic forecasts, the EU executive expects that growth in the 19 eurozone countries will reach 3.8 percent this year and next after a 6.3 percent drop in 2020.
Growth in the whole EU is predicted to be at 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.9 percent next year, bou...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
