euobserver
Jerusalem: the city is holy to both Muslims and Arabs (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

EU urges Kosovo to rethink Jerusalem move

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU foreign service has urged Kosovo to reconsider opening an embassy in Jerusalem, following a digital ceremony with Israel on Monday (1 February).

"Kosovo has identified EU integration as its strategic priority. The EU expects Kosovo to act in line with this commitment so that its European perspective is not undermined," an EU spokesman said the same day.

The EU was against recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, because the 'Holy City' was meant to be shared with Pale...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

