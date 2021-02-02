EU urges Kosovo to rethink Jerusalem move

The EU foreign service has urged Kosovo to reconsider opening an embassy in Jerusalem, following a digital ceremony with Israel on Monday (1 February).

"Kosovo has identified EU integration as its strategic priority. The EU expects Kosovo to act in line with this commitment so that its European perspective is not undermined," an EU spokesman said the same day.

The EU was against recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, because the 'Holy City' was meant to be shared with Pale...