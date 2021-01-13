Erdoğan sets out EU dream in Ankara palace

Turkey held out a grand olive branch to the EU when president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met ambassadors in his Ankara palace on Tuesday (12 January).
"We are ready to put our relations back on track and we expect the EU to show the same determination," he said in a speech to all the EU states' envoys in his Çankaya presidential complex.
"The Mediterranean is our shared home and the roof of our big family," Erdoğan said.
"We, as a nation, envision our future together with Europe....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
