Brexit and digital services overhaul This WEEK

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke with British prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (13 December) and agreed to "go the extra mile" to clinch an agreement on future relations between the UK and the EU.

The two agreed, last week, to assess the state of play on Sunday, which was seen as a deadline for the talks that are already running late.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will brief EU ambassadors on Monday morning about the state of negotiations.

With...