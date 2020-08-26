Ad
euobserver
Pride march in Warsaw in 2019 (Photo: Max Bashyrov)

Letter

Time for EU pressure on Warsaw homophobes

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Fredrik Saweståhl and Helge Ytterøy L’Orange, Brussels,

  In the recent weeks following the presidential election in Poland we have seen a deteriation of the situation for LGBTI persons and human rights activists in the country.

The narrow election victory for the Law and Justice candidate Andrzej Duda has led to increased problems, instead of a move to unite the country. These actions need to be condemned, since they threatens the civil liberties of the LGBTI community in Poland.

We are therefore calling on the EU and governments a...

Rule of Law Opinion Letter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Fredrik Saweståhl and Helge Ytterøy L’Orange are president and vice-president, respectively, of the European Centre-Right LGBT+ Alliance.

Pride march in Warsaw in 2019 (Photo: Max Bashyrov)

Rule of Law Opinion Letter

Author Bio

Fredrik Saweståhl and Helge Ytterøy L’Orange are president and vice-president, respectively, of the European Centre-Right LGBT+ Alliance.

