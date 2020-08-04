Ad
euobserver
China's national security laws have eroded democracy in Hong Kong (Photo: Mariusz Kluzniak)

EU: Hong Kong election delay undermines democracy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Union has said election delays in Hong Kong risks democratic rights and freedoms - while France has suspended an extradition treaty with the global financial hub.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday (3 August) said a decision to postpone the Hong Kong Legislative Council election by one year "would delay its democratic mandate."

He also took umbrage with moves to disqualify pro-democracy candidates, which he said "weakens Hong Kong's international reputati...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

