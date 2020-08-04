EU: Hong Kong election delay undermines democracy

The European Union has said election delays in Hong Kong risks democratic rights and freedoms - while France has suspended an extradition treaty with the global financial hub.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday (3 August) said a decision to postpone the Hong Kong Legislative Council election by one year "would delay its democratic mandate."

He also took umbrage with moves to disqualify pro-democracy candidates, which he said "weakens Hong Kong's international reputati...