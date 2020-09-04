Holding safe elections under Coronavirus

Since the coronavirus pandemic first appeared on their shores, public health concerns have dominated election preparations in the United States and Europe, leading election officials to enact drastic measures that affect the security of their elections.
While a comprehensive and swift response to the pandemic is important, it must not come at the expense of any country's election security.
The Covid-19 pandemic has added another layer of complexity to securing democratic electio...
Jennifer Gurev is junior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, part of the German Marshall Fund of the US.David Levine is the elections integrity fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy.
