EU divided on how to protect rule of law

EU affairs minister on Monday (16 September) discussed for the first time in public concerns over respect for the rule of law within EU member states.
The ministers were focusing on plans by the European Commission to report on rule of law developments in each member state annually, and a German-Belgian proposal to have EU countries monitor each others' rule of law.
In recent ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.