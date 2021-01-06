BioNTech: Stop talking about their 'migration background'

When it turned out in October that BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccines were highly successful in clinical trials, something foreseeable happened.

Many media celebrated the fact that the company's founders are Germans of Turkish origins. "Look here, migrants are saving our lives. Migration works," was the message.

It left me uneasy.

I understand that the German-Turkish community - often subjected to condescension in Germany - celebrated the story.

Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türe...