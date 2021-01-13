Ad
euobserver

Column

What is needed now: real leaders

EU Political
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

On January 28, 1919, German sociologist and economist Max Weber held a lecture for university students in Munich.

Today, with Americans storming the Capitol and Europeans at each other's throats because of a vaccine, this lecture proves to be rather topical again.

We're talking about part 2 of the so-called Vocation Lectures, Politics as a Vocation, in which Weber tackles the essence o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.

Related articles

US riot: How did EU's pro-Trump right react?
European democrats, time to wake up
What does Trump's 'coup' mean for Europe?

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections