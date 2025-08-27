Ad
euobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, along with Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez, in Mauritania early last year.

EU and Spain risk rights abuse complicity in Mauritania, says Human Rights Watch

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU and Spain incentivised repression in Mauritania primarily against black African people attempting to get to Europe irregularly, says Human Rights Watch.

A report out on Wednesday (27 August)

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU-Mauritania deal: More than just a migration pact
A breakdown of how the EU migration crackdown isn't working
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, along with Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez, in Mauritania early last year.

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections