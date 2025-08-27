Israel could face massive EU sanctions, despite veto

Israel could still face an avalanche of EU sanctions despite its veto-holding allies in the Council, former diplomats have said.
"No substantive measures have been taken by the EU to pressure Israel to end its brutal war ... if the EU fails to take an effective stand, only member states individually or in ‘groups of like-minded countries’ will act," said...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.