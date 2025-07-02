Ad
euobserver
Geert Wilders, the far-right Dutch politician, wants to create Europe's strictest asylum regime (Photo: European Parliament)

Helping undocumented migrants in Netherlands could soon be a crime

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Dutch MPs on Thursday (3 July) are set to vote on asylum laws proposed by the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), including a passed amendment that would make it a crime to help people with no residency status.

The laws span everything from shortening residency permits from five to three years, reviewing temporary asylum permits every three years, and making fa...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

