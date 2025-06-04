Why did Wilders quit?

Far-right leader Geert Wilders has pulled the plug on the Dutch government, plunging the country into political uncertainty.
His Freedom Party (PVV) was the largest in the governing four-party coalition, but after a meeting with the other party leaders that reportedly lasted just eight minutes, Wilders decided he could no longer support a government that, in h...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.