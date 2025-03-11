Ad
The Dutch parliament narrowly rejected Europe's rearmament plan in a vote on Tuesday (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Dutch parliament rejects EU's ReArm Europe plan

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The Dutch parliament narrowly rejected Europe's rearmament plan in a vote on Tuesday (11 March).

This puts the country's prime minister, Dick Schoof, in an awkward position, as the Netherlands had already given the green light

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

