US tech on the Ukraine battlefield is a problem for Europe

Like a gambler suddenly realizing the house always wins, Europe is waking up to the brutal reality of its dependence on American power. For decades, the continent relied on US security guarantees, never questioning the strings that might come attached.

But now, with Trump’s erratic policies and the looming threat of US tech leverage, European leaders find themselves scrambling — both to protect Ukraine and to shield themselves from Washington’s shifting whims.

Dutch populist Geert Wilders affirmed his support for Ukraine, calling Trump’s clash with Zelensky “fascinating TV, but not the best way to end the war.”

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen condemned the US aid halt as “brutal” and “cruel,” while Britain’s Nigel Farage criticised VP JD Vance for dismissing UK peacekeepers in Ukraine, calling him “wrong, wrong, wrong.”

Europe is now awakening to the reality that American support can no longer be taken for granted. Trump's relentless shake-up of domestic and foreign policy has left his opponents scrambling, while his disregard for traditional alliances has forced Europe to act with unprecedented urgency.

Ironically, his actions have done more to galvanise European defence efforts than three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as Europe works to generate €800bn of additional defence spending in the coming years.

Beyond the erosion of the security umbrella, the US is also proving that its technological monopoly poses yet another threat to European security.

Reuters previously reported that US negotiators pressured Kyiv to sign a critical minerals agreement, even suggesting restrictions on Starlink, the SpaceX-owned satellite system, after president Volodomyr Zelensky rejected an initial proposal from the US.

Poland and Musk's Starlink

The report sparked controversy, prompting Poland to clarify that it funds Ukraine’s Starlink access and will continue to do so. Since Russia’s invasion, Poland has provided 20,000 Starlink units and covered their maintenance costs, despite reports that the US floated cutting access while pushing for a minerals deal.

Musk responded to the report on social media, commenting, “This is false" — echoed at the weekend by US secretary of state Marco Rubio, telling Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikoski to "say thank you" for Starlink, adding without it "Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now."

While that may be true, it is also true that Musk didn’t ease concerns by clarifying that the US would never attempt to weaponise US tech against Europe. That possibility remains, especially as the Trump administration aligns more closely with Russian president Vladimir Putin and his position on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On 5 March, Polish deputy prime minister Krzysztof Gawkowski warned that canceling Starlink access for Ukraine would trigger an international crisis with the US. Gawkowski stressed that cutting Poland’s Starlink contracts would severely strain relations, stating: "I cannot imagine a situation where a business agreement between Poland and a US company is suddenly interrupted."

Musk’s role in controlling access to Starlink has already sparked controversy before. He previously admitted to refusing to activate Starlink over Crimea, claiming he wanted to avoid complicity in what he called a "major act of war" as Ukrainian sea drones attempted to strike Russian naval assets.

Ukraine’s defence minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the country is exploring alternatives to Starlink for frontline communications, though details remain undisclosed.

Starlink has acted as the backbone of Ukraine’s frontline communications. At the war’s outset, Russia launched cyberattacks on Viasat to cripple Ukrainian military networks, showing the importance of satellite communications for command and control.

However, to reduce dependence, Ukraine has already been integrating alternative satellite systems like Kymeta for its sea drones.

Andrii Kovalenko of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council stated that the front line is now littered with fiberoptic cables, high-speed modems, and satellite services from Swedish and German providers, in the event of Starlink going offline.

Serhiy, a drone unit leader from the 23rd Mechanized Brigade, told me that a shutdown would no longer have the same impact as before, due to improved internet retransmitters.

Musk’s refusal to activate Starlink for Ukraine’s Black Sea drone operations should have been an early warning for Europe. The continent cannot afford to depend on a system controlled by one individual who has shown a willingness to cut service based on personal whims or political pressure. Adding to the dumpster fire, Musk took to social media to advocate for the US to withdraw from NATO.

The gun isn’t only pointed at Ukraine.

If Russia were to invade Europe — especially the Baltics — there is no guarantee that figures like Musk wouldn’t restrict Starlink access to aid Moscow. Trump, after all, has already threatened 25 percent tariffs on EU imports, claiming the bloc was designed "to screw" the US. Musk has previously limited access over occupied Crimea and could do so again, justifying it as a move to prevent nuclear escalation.

Italy is now reconsidering a €1.5bn deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink for military and government use, citing shifting US commitments to European security, including Ukraine.

UK-French Eutelsat

Meanwhile, Franco-British satellite operator Eutelsat is emerging as a potential alternative for Europe and Ukraine. Eutelsat's shares have skyrocketed as a result of the rumors. However, it may take years before Eutelsat can match Starlink’s connectivity for both military and civilian use.

Meanwhile, Trump attempted to tell Americans to worry less about Putin, and more about migrants so the country doesn't end up like Europe. Once Trump cut off intelligence and military aid to Ukraine, it became clear that his administration is willing to weaponize whatever is necessary to achieve its goals.

This is not the America Europe once knew.

The only viable path forward is for Europe to reinforce its own defenses while ensuring a strong Ukraine to deter future Russian threats. As the world order fractures, Europe must act faster than ever to secure its future.