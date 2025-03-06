Ad
With no prospects of Nato membership or American ‘boots’ on the ground, a strong Ukrainian army and defence industry is seen as the basics of the idea of “peace through strength” which EU leaders repeat, alongside the idea of preventing a renewed Russian offensive.    (Photo: European Council )

Zelensky leaves with warm words but no new aid, as EU26 pledges support to Ukraine

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With war still raging on the frontlines of Ukraine, EU leaders welcomed president Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels on Thursday (6 March) — with little new to offer as yet, and with a statement in support of the war-torn country without backing from Hungary.

“Our support for Ukraine's armed forces has never been more urgent, and therefore we work very closely wit...

