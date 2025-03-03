Ad
euobserver
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky attended the previous EU summit in Brussels in December, dressed, as usual, in his 'war' wardrobe (Photo: European Council )

Analysis

'For as long as it takes' faces test at Thursday's EU summit on Ukraine

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The events of the last couple of weeks are for the history books and diplomacy classes. From high-stakes meetings in the Oval Office to emergency summits in Paris and London, diplomatic efforts have reached a frenetic pace, marked by growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and European security. 

With president Volodymyr Zelensky expected to attend...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU leaders under pressure to agree new Ukraine aid before 6 March summit
As Trump sells out Europe’s security, ‘war is not over’ in Ukraine
As US snubs Kallas, EU struggles to stay relevant on Ukraine deal
Poll suggests French and Germans oppose defence spending hike
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky attended the previous EU summit in Brussels in December, dressed, as usual, in his 'war' wardrobe (Photo: European Council )

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections