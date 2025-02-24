EU leaders under pressure to agree new Ukraine aid before 6 March summit

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas urged the EU's 27 leaders to agree on a new aid package for Ukraine at the next emergency summit on 6 March.
European foreign ministers met on Monday (24 February) to discuss a military aid package for Ukraine as US president Donald Trump increasingly aligns with the Kremlin.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
