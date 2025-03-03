Poll suggests French and Germans oppose defence spending hike

Preliminary opinion polls suggest most French and Germans want to either maintain or reduce defence spending. Others also want an increase in social welfare spending, posing tricky questions for policy makers.
"Policy makers are in a massive Gordian knot," said James Kanagasooriam, the chief research officer at the London-based Focaldata, which carried out the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.