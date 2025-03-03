Ad
euobserver
The estimated cost of reconstructing Ukraine three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion is around half a trillion euros (Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid)

Poll suggests French and Germans oppose defence spending hike

EU Political
Health & Society
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Preliminary opinion polls suggest most French and Germans want to either maintain or reduce defence spending. Others also want an increase in social welfare spending, posing tricky questions for policy makers.

"Policy makers are in a massive Gordian knot," said James Kanagasooriam, the chief research officer at the London-based Focaldata, which carried out the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

How the EU distorts data to justify green deregulation
Trump is a challenge to the EPP — wake up, or move further right?
As US snubs Kallas, EU struggles to stay relevant on Ukraine deal
The estimated cost of reconstructing Ukraine three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion is around half a trillion euros (Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections