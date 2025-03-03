Trump is a challenge to the EPP — wake up, or move further right?

In just a few weeks, Donald Trump has initiated a supernova of diplomatic destruction, rupturing ties with Europe and shredding the multilateral world order that has been in place since 1945.

From withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organisation, to undermining Nato and burning bridges with Europe at the Munich Security Conference, to Friday (28 February) meltdown in the Oval Office with Volodmyr Zelensky, the Trump presidency is reshaping US foreign policy into the image of a lone wolf nation — unshackled, unburdened by cooperation, alone. Homo homini lupus.

This is an existential threat to Europe's freedom and democracy — starting with Ukraine.

Trump is pushing a dirty deal with Vladimir Putin to shape the future of Ukraine and Europe, reflecting a nostalgia for the era of the Yalta Conference, where a handful of world leaders carved up the world into 'spheres of influence.' This artificially divided Europe into 'West' and 'East' for 45 years, separated by an Iron Curtain.

Trump’s lone-wolf doctrine directly contradicts the fundamental principles on which the European Union was established. The EU is based on the idea that nations and people thrive when they collaborate, promoting a 'together' worldview. European integration emerged from the ashes of war, and it has proven effective. Since 1945, multilateralism has reduced conflict, in stark contrast to the imperialist centuries before.

The choice between these two concepts is not just a question of ideology; it is about whether we repeat the mistakes of history, or build a better future. The only way for Europe to survive this attack is to be united and reinforce our European project based on democratic values and solidarity.

Now that Trump is ripping up all the rules, there are no multiple choices anymore

Trump's assault on the multilateral world order is two-pronged: he attacks multilateral global organisations and tries to destroy the European Union from within. He is using his allies in Europe — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), and other far-right parties—to reinforce his strategy and weaken the European Union from within. Divide et Impera.

Where now for EPP?

While the Greens, Social Democrats, and most Liberal Democrats still firmly agree on the concept of European cooperation, the position of the Christian Democratic and centrist parties united in the European People's Party (EPP), however, is less clear, and worrying.

The firewall between mainstream conservatives and the far right — once firm — is eroding. We have seen a slow but steady drift of the voting pattern of centrist and Christian Democratic parties, united in the European People's Party, towards the far-right European Conservatives and Reformists of Meloni and the Patriots group of Orbán.

Since 2022, the Forza Italia, a member of the EPP, has governed with Giorgia Meloni's far-right Fratelli d'Italia [Brothers of Italy].

Meanwhile, in Germany, CDU leader Friedrich Merz attempted to pass asylum legislation with support from the far-right AfD. This move prompted a rare public rebuke from his party colleague Angela Merkel, a steadfast defender of the 'together' vision.

But Merz continues.

Merz copies Trump's 'woke' wars

On the first day after the German elections, he launched an attack on non-governmental organisations and civil society — echoing the aggressive campaign against progressive NGOs started by the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European parliament.

The choice is clear, but time is running out.

The Christian Democrats' strategy of 'rapprochement' with the far-right is not just a political shift; it is a direct threat to the European project itself. By normalising the extreme right's discourse and undermining European solidarity, the rule of law, and climate action, this strategy risks legitimising the far right.

The European People’s Party has long been a pillar of European stability and integration. Inspired by the ideals of Schuman and Adenauer, it has historically championed the 'together' vision.

Now is the time for Christian Democrats, Conservatives, and centrists in the European People's Party to make a decisive break from the anti-Europeans and the anti-democrats. Europe needs leaders who will stand up for its founding values. Europe needs democratic majorities, not alliances with Putin and Trump enablers.

History has shown us where a world of competing lone-wolf nations leads: to expansionism and war.

Trump's threats towards Canada, Panama, Greenland, and Ukraine raise the alarm.

The European People's Party must remember history's lessons and choose between the black hole of the far-right, or the European path of solidarity and democracy. The choice is clear. But time is running out.