The special EU summit comes after weeks of rising tension, started by the end of Washington's diplomatic isolation of Moscow (and sidelining Europe and Ukraine from US-Russia talks), two emergency summits in Paris and a tirade of angry statements casting doubt on the US's role in Europe's security and Nato (Photo: European Council)

EU summit on Ukraine, Trump address, Union of Skills, and women's rights in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

After the Oval Office blowout between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US president Donald Trump last week, EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday (6 March) to discuss Ukraine and European defence — where Zelensky is also expected to attend.

EU Council president António Costa said in his invitation letter to EU leaders that there is “a ...

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

EU leaders under pressure to agree new Ukraine aid before 6 March summit
As US snubs Kallas, EU struggles to stay relevant on Ukraine deal
EU holds 'very productive' meetings as Trump repeats 25% tariff threat
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

