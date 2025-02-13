As Trump sells out Europe’s security, ‘war is not over’ in Ukraine

The US and Russia have agreed to start negotiations “immediately" to end the war in Ukraine, sidelining Europe and Ukraine itself from the equation — and seemingly putting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the driving seat.
But experts repeatedly warn of the moral and strategic consequences of a bad deal — especially for Europe.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
