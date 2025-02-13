Hegseth at Nato HQ denies US 'betrayal' of Ukraine

The US has denied any "betrayal" of Ukraine in its talks with Russia, while warning of broader Russian aggression in Europe.
"It's certainly not a betrayal ... we recognise the incredible [Ukrainian] commitment that has been made over many years," US defense secretary Pete Hegseth told press at the Nato HQ in Brussels on Thursday (13 February).
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
