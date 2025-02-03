Ad
euobserver
Russia-friendly populists are running in three EU states facing election battles in the coming months (Photo: Dingena Mol / EPA-EFE)

EU states urge action against Musk and Putin-type 'interference'

EU & the World
Digital
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Romania, and eight other EU states have urged the European Commission to use its new digital powers, as well as blacklists, to crack down on foreign meddling ahead of key elections.

"The escalating threats of foreign interference and disruptive interventions in public debates during key electoral events represent a direct ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

TikTok's interference is coming for French and German elections next
Trump silent on Russia, pledges tariffs in 'golden age' speech
EU sanctions: When is Russia lobbying not lobbying?
Russia-friendly populists are running in three EU states facing election battles in the coming months (Photo: Dingena Mol / EPA-EFE)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections