US president Donald Trump in 2020 - his 2025 inauguration speech said little on foreign policy. (Photo: White House )

Trump silent on Russia, pledges tariffs in 'golden age' speech

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump said nothing on Russia and little about China, pledged trade tariffs, and voiced rightwing views on migrants, gender, and climate, in a speech full of bombastic rhetoric, including a promise to send Americans to Mars. 

His Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had congratulated Trump shortly before the inauguration pageant and sai...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

