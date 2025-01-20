EU finance ministers hold their breath a they prepare for Trump onslaught

Ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, EU finance ministers avoided directly responding to the US incoming president's tariff threats and Greenland trolling.
“The EU and US are strategic partners, so especially in this geopolitical situation, it is important that Western democracies work together,” said EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, ahead of a two...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
