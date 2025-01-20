Ad
euobserver
EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis wants "Western democracies" to work together (Photo: European Commission)

EU finance ministers hold their breath a they prepare for Trump onslaught

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, EU finance ministers avoided directly responding to the US incoming president's tariff threats and Greenland trolling.

“The EU and US are strategic partners, so especially in this geopolitical situation, it is important that Western democracies work together,” said EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, ahead of a two...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

The EU’s borrowing instruments pose new risks to its public finances
We're nearly at euro-dollar parity again — why that isn't good news
Ribera urges EU to end economic blues, but offers little solace
EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis wants "Western democracies" to work together (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections