Ribera urges EU to end economic blues, but offers little solace

It is hard to find an optimistic voice in Brussels nowadays. The European economy is in the doldrums, and it is affecting morale.
A report by Europe's former top central banker, Mario Draghi, last September set the tone with gloomy warnings of decline.
But Teresa Ribera, the EU’s vice-p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.