Why so many feel poorer even as wages rebound

After a few years of price increases, most people's incomes have now largely recovered. Real wages – wages adjusted for inflation – in most eurozone countries have returned to their 2019 level.
Returning to the income levels of five years ago isn’t something to necessarily celebrate. Of those who have in reality recovered their income, 34 percent Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Sergi joined EUobserver in 2025, focusing on data analysis and visualisation. After years of experience in the digital marketing sector, he pivoted to economic analysis. Originally from Catalonia, Sergi relocated to Brussels to deepen his understanding of European affairs.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Sergi joined EUobserver in 2025, focusing on data analysis and visualisation. After years of experience in the digital marketing sector, he pivoted to economic analysis. Originally from Catalonia, Sergi relocated to Brussels to deepen his understanding of European affairs.