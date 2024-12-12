Ad
euobserver
ECB president Lagarde delivered the last rate cut of the year (Photo: World Economic Forum)

ECB cuts key interest rate as EU growth slows further

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers held their final meeting of the year on Thursday (12 December), delivering a fourth quarter-percentage-point interest rate cut for 2024.

This lowered its main rate to 3 percent, down from 4 percent in June this year.

“Disinflation is well on track,” said ECB president C...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU growth downgraded again, although Spain bucks the trend
Nearly half EU citizens struggle to make ends meet, new figures reveal
ECB warns of increased debt-crisis risk, fuelled by own rate policies
ECB president Lagarde delivered the last rate cut of the year (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections